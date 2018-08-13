SACRIFICE - New EP In The Works

Gus Pynn is the drummer for Canadian thrash legends Sacrifice. He recently took to Facebook asking, "Who wants to hear new Sacrifice?"

Pynn, along with vocalist / guitarist Rob Urbinati, guitarist Joe Rico, and bassist Scott Watts have completed the guitar and drum tracks for an as yet untitled song, which Pynn refers to as "fucking great." He continues, "I can officially say new song is done! Wes MacDonald is my witness and so happy he was present. 10 years in the making. Title coming soon."

Pynn further reveals, "Man this one has to be one of the biggest posts I've put up. Thanks everyone for the unbelievable support. I'm SUPER STOKED to finish the stuff we have. If you all want to know. It's probably be a 3 to 5 song EP. Doing a full record again... man don't know if we have it in us but we are close on writing at least two songs and we have motivation to write at least two or three more songs. This I can say and it will be one of our best efforts. Stay tuned and THANKS to you all."

Although Sacrifice has received several touring offers, the band is taking the rest of the year off to focus on new music. Expect them to return to the stage in 2019.

Along with Voivod, Razor and Annihilator, Sacrifice are considered one of the "Big 4" of Canadian thrash metal. This forthcoming EP will be the band's first new music since The Ones I Condemn, released in 2009 on Brazilian label Marquee Records.