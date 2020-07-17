SACRIFICE Postpone All 2020 Shows; Exclusive Vinyl And Merch Now Available

Legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, is disappointed to announce that all previously planned live performances in 2020 have been postponed until further notice.

The band was scheduled to play festival shows this year in both Vancouver, BC and Hamburg, Germany, in addition to a South American tour originally planned for this month. All shows have been put on hold until at least 2021, with the rescheduled Vancouver show already confirmed and announced:

Modified Ghost Festival 2021

Sacrifice with Razor, Exciter and guests

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver BC

"It's been a while since Sacrifice has played live," says guitarist/vocalist Rob Urbinati. "It’s very disappointing to have to postpone our shows for this year. The main thing is keeping everyone safe. Hopefully when our next show happens there will be some new music from us as well. Stay home, stay safe."

The band is currently in the demo stages for new material. More details on upcoming recordings will be released in the months to come.

In the meantime, two of Sacrifice's classic albums have been released as limited edition picture disc LPs. The group's 1993 album Apocalypse Inside and their 2009 acclaimed reunion album The Ones I Condemn have both been released in a limited edition of only 200 copies each. This marks the first time Apocalypse Inside has been released on vinyl in North America. Both can be ordered by contacting the label directly at raddudley96@gmail.com.

A complete range of official Sacrifice merchandise, including t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts for their first three albums and their original The Exorcism demo, has been made available through Shadow Kingdom Records and can be ordered here. SKR also has a small amount of the aforementioned picture discs, for any US customers wishing to buy from an American retailer - here.

(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)