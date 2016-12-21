SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER / ENFUNERATION - American Death Thrash Split To Receive Rerelease By Horror Pain Gore Death Productions

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to rerelease the classic split album from California's Sacrificial Slaughter and Oklahoma's Enfuneration entitled American Death Thrash January 27th on CD and Digital formats. Below is the official description:

“Sacrificial Slaughter hail from Southern California and play pure American death/thrash metal! After sharing the stage with bands such as Master, Pestilence and Vital Remains, Sacrificial Slaughter increase the intensity and sheer essence of brutality. These five new tracks are the first new SS material since their 2009 release Spontaneous Suicide which was released on Crash Music/EMI.

“Enfuneration are traditional death metal purists from Oklahoma City featuring members of Blunt Force Trauma and Skullpl8. Vicious riffs, killer guitar leads and incredible drumming drive this unstoppable force of true death metal madness and primal terror!”

Official January 2017 repress, originally released in October of 2011 on HPGD.

Tracklisting:

Sacrificial Slaughter

“Reign Of The Hammer”

“80 Proof Justice”

“Ruthless & Truthless”

“Compound Fracture”

“Acid Reflux”

Enfuneration

“Insidious Domain”

“Bearing Their Scars”

“Stygian Darkness”

“Endless Suffering”

“Grieving Process Denied”

Sacrificial Slaughter – “Compound Fracture”:



Enfunertion – “Grieving Process Denied”:



Preorder the CD at Horror Pain Gore Death or preorder the digital download on Bandcamp.