SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER To Release Generation Of Terror EP In May; Title Track Lyric Video Posted
April 24, 2017, an hour ago
California-based death-thrash machine, Sacrificial Slaughter, return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions for the release of their Generation Of Terror EP.
Since forming more than 15 years ago, Sacrificial Slaughter has grown into one of the most dominant forces in the underground. The band's evolution is fuelled by a series of full-lengths, EPs and splits, along with relentless tours with the likes of Vader, Master, Vital Remains and more.
Generation Of Terror showcases the band's razor-edged aggression and calculated violence with five brutal new tracks and a cover of the classic Carnivore track, “Race War”. A lyric video for the EP's title track, as well as the song “Meticulous Abominations”, are available for streaming below.
Horror Pain Gore Death Productions will release the Generation Of Terror EP on May 12th on CD and digital formats. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
“Systematic Genocide
“Bodies In The Basement
“Meticulous Abomination 02:35
“Generation Of Terror
“Bare Knuckle Beat Down
“Race War (Carnivore cover)
“Generation Of Terror” lyric video:
“Meticulous Abominations”:
Catch the band live on the Strike of the Empire 2017 Tour featuring Vader and Internal Bleeding. Sacrificial Slaughter will also appear at the Las Vegas Deathfest.
Tour dates:
May
22 - Santa Fe, NM - Underground
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley
24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
28 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
30 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
31 - Houston, TX - Arcadia
June
1 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club
2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix
4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
5 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
8 - LAS VEGAS DEATH FEST - more info at lasvegasdeathfest.com
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
11 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
12 - Newport, MN - Opinion Brewery
13 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club
15 - Lakewood OH, - The Foundry
16 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung-fu Necktie
18 - Richmond, VA - Banditos
19 - Louisville, KY - Highlands Taproom
20 - Murfreesboro, TN - Autograph Rehearsal Studio
22 - Shreveport, LA - Bushnookies
23 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
24 - Odessa, TX - Krazy 8
25 - Tucson, AZ - The Loudhouse