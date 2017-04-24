SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER To Release Generation Of Terror EP In May; Title Track Lyric Video Posted

California-based death-thrash machine, Sacrificial Slaughter, return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions for the release of their Generation Of Terror EP.

Since forming more than 15 years ago, Sacrificial Slaughter has grown into one of the most dominant forces in the underground. The band's evolution is fuelled by a series of full-lengths, EPs and splits, along with relentless tours with the likes of Vader, Master, Vital Remains and more.

Generation Of Terror showcases the band's razor-edged aggression and calculated violence with five brutal new tracks and a cover of the classic Carnivore track, “Race War”. A lyric video for the EP's title track, as well as the song “Meticulous Abominations”, are available for streaming below.

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions will release the Generation Of Terror EP on May 12th on CD and digital formats. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Systematic Genocide

“Bodies In The Basement

“Meticulous Abomination 02:35

“Generation Of Terror

“Bare Knuckle Beat Down

“Race War (Carnivore cover)

“Generation Of Terror” lyric video:

“Meticulous Abominations”:

Generation Of Terror by SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER

Catch the band live on the Strike of the Empire 2017 Tour featuring Vader and Internal Bleeding. Sacrificial Slaughter will also appear at the Las Vegas Deathfest.

Tour dates:

May

22 - Santa Fe, NM - Underground

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

28 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

30 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

31 - Houston, TX - Arcadia

June

1 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix

4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8 - LAS VEGAS DEATH FEST - more info at lasvegasdeathfest.com

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

12 - Newport, MN - Opinion Brewery

13 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club

15 - Lakewood OH, - The Foundry

16 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung-fu Necktie

18 - Richmond, VA - Banditos

19 - Louisville, KY - Highlands Taproom

20 - Murfreesboro, TN - Autograph Rehearsal Studio

22 - Shreveport, LA - Bushnookies

23 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

24 - Odessa, TX - Krazy 8

25 - Tucson, AZ - The Loudhouse