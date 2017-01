NWOBHM band, Sacrilege, have released a video for "Lies". The song will be featured on their upcoming new album, The Court Of The Insane. This version is for the video, a different version of the song will be on the new album.

Sacrilege lineup:

Bill Beadle - vocals, guitars

Jeff Roland - bass, back vocals

Neil Turnbull - drums

Tony Vanner - lead guitar