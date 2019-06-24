SACROSANCT Featuring Former PESTILENCE Guitarist RANDY MEINHARD Welcome Back Guitarist GERRIT KNOL; Drummer JONAS SCHÜTZ Now A Permanent Member

Sacrosanct, the German/Dutch progressive metal outfit founded by former Pestilence guitarist Randy Meinhard, have welcomed former guitarist Gerrit Knol back into their ranks. Knol, who played on the band’s second album, Recesses For The Depraved (1991), replaces Chrischi Göwert, who left Sacrosanct in January 2019 to focus on other commitments and musical projects.

Drummer Jonas Schütz, who initially performed with Sacrosanct as their live session drummer, has now also joined the band on a permanent basis.

Furthermore, Sacrosanct is happy to announce their new Sacro-domain: sacrosanct.online.

Sacrosanct returned to the scene in November 2018 after a 25-year hiatus with a new album, Necropolis, released through Rock Of Angels Records. The band are currently rehearsing material for live shows in 2019 and 2020.

Sacrosanct is:

Richard F. Hesselink - vocals

Randy Meinhard - guitars (ex Pestilence)

Gerrit Knol - guitars ( ex Symmetry, Genetic Wisdom)

Kees Harrison - bass (ex Sphere of Souls)

Jonas Schütz - Drums (Diësis, Eraserhead, Sapiency)