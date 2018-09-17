SACROSANCT Featuring Former PESTILENCE, SPHERE OF SOULS Members Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angles Records

Sacrosanct, the German-Dutch progressive thrash metal outfit founded by former Pestilence guitarist Randy Meinhard, have signed a multi-album deal with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Sacrosanct returns reformed to the scene after a 25-year hiatus.

Kees Harrison (formerly of Dutch prog-metal act Sphere Of Souls) recently joined Sacrosanct on bass: "Having been a fan of Sacrosanct for many years, I’m both honoured and excited to be working with Randy on the band’s new album."

Sacrosanct was formed in 1988 by guitarrist Randy Meinhard and drummer Marco Foddis, who had learned to know each either while joining Pestilence. In 1990 Sacrosanct released their debut album Truth Is - What Is. The album is characterized by technically sophisticated thrash metal. The dual guitars create a straight as well as spherical and melodious tapestry of sound, interrupted by the tight drumming and the moaning, but angry and rude voice. Creative band head Randy Meinhard considered guitar duos of bands like Queensrÿche, Exodus and Iron Maiden as a main influence, and Ace Frehley of KISS as initial spark.

Sacrosanct released their second album, Recesses For The Depraved, in 1991. With a more edgy sound it was little melodious and spheric than the debut. For the album cover Sacrosanct even managed to deal with the rights for H. R. Giger’s picture Das Spiegelbild.

The third album, Tragic Intense, was even more melodious and spherical than the debut. On the other hand staccato-parts are rarely on it. A short while after Tragic Intense the band broke up.

Sacrosanct is:

Richard F. Hesselink - vocals

Randy Meinhard - guitars (ex-Pestilence)

Christian Göwert - guitars

Kees Harrison - bass (ex-Sphere Of Souls)

Jonas Schütz - live drums