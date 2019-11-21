SADIST Bassist To Perform With LEAVES' EYES On European Tour

Italian progressive death metal band, Sadist, have issued the following update:

"Germany calls and Sadist answer! After the guest appearance of virtuoso guitarist Tommy Talamanca on Omnivium album by technical death metal masters Obscura, it's now the turn of Andrea Nasso!

"Sadist’s bass player, to lend his skills to another great German band: Mr. Andrea Nasso from Sadist will perform with Leaves' Eyes on their upcoming European tour in support of Sirenia. Shows are scheduled in Germany, England, Belgium and Holland."

Stay tuned for more details and updates from Sadist.