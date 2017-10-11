SADISTIC EMBODIMENT Featuring INTO ETERNITY Drummer BRYAN NEWBURY Gearing Up To Release Debut EP

Edmonton, Alberta's newest death metal crushers Sadistic Embodiment, featuring Into Eternity drummer Bryan Newbury, will release their debut EP, Rhythmic Ceremonial Ritual, this holiday season.

Newbury: "We are so excited to launch our brand new project and brand new social media pages, but most importantly we cannot wait to share with you our music and artwork. Get ready, it's heavy. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us already! Updates coming soon! Watch it go!"

Check the band out via Facebook here.

Sadistic Embodiment is:

Curtis Vieville - Bass/Vocals

Helge Lipphardt - Lead Guitar

Jason Cullen - Rhythm Guitar

Bryan Newbury - Drums