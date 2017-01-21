SAGA To Call It Quits In 2017 - "It Will Be Bittersweet"

Saga frontman Michael Sadler has posted a statement on his official Twitter page here announcing the band's intentions to call it quits in 2017 following one more round of touring. Read the statement below.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, Girls and Boys,

This year marks four decades of writing, recording and touring as a band. However, after much deliberation and discussion, my brothers and I have regretfully decided that after forty incredible years together, 2017 will be Saga's 'Final Chapter.'

With the exception of a very special one-off performance on the 2018 Cruise To The Edge, I'm afraid this is it, folks!

We would like to take this opportunity to thank absolutely everyone. You have made it possible for us to have been on this incredible ride. Words alone will never be enough to expess all our thoughts and feelings. We are completely aware that without all of you and your support, well… we wouldn't be where we are right now.

Although it will be bittersweet, we're very much looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible this year. We will make every effort to visit new territories and hope the circumstances will allow it.

Here's hoping we'll see you all somewhere on the road so we can thank you in person!"

Saga formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario and released their self-titled debut in 1978. With 22 studio albums under their belt, the band has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over fifteen million people.