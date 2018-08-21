SAGE Premier "Heaven Open Your Gates" Music Video

Croatia's Sage have released a video for "Heaven Open Your Gates", the closing track of the band's debut album Anno Domini 1573, out on September 21st via Rockshots Records. Watch below.

The album is a concept album about the Peasants’ Revolt that took place in England in the 1300s. The album encompasses themes of the battles between good and evil, honesty and greed. Sage delivers a mix of heavy, powerful and progressive metal, which the band blends to forge a unique but recognizable sound.

"The band name Sage means both the plant sage and 'a wise old man'", comments Enio Vučeta, guitarist and backup singer of the band. "We wanted to connect this to ourselves in a way because we are composed of several generations of Croatian musicians and we have great ambitions for our music to make a breakthrough in the world."

Anno Domini 1573 has been co-produced by Casey Grillo (Kamelot), mixed and mastered by Jim Morris at Morrisound Recording Studio. It is available for pre-order in Digipak Deluxe edition CD+DVD here.

Tracklisting:

"Rivers Will Be Full Of Blood"

"Rebellion"

"Wolf Priest"

"Dragon Heart"

"Two Souls"

"Blacksmith’s Tale"

"Man Of Sorrow"

"Join Us"

"Treason"

"Battle"

"Heaven Open Your Gates"

"Heaven Open Your Gates" video:

"Treason" video:

"Battle" video: