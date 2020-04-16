SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Covers Another JIM REEVES Song - "Thank You, My Heavy Metal Friends, For Not Bashing The Change Of Direction"

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer has checked in with the following update:

"Have to say the positivity and overall support of my last music post from quarantine really was quite emotional for me, being the guy who never releases anything. A genuine thank you; music is what makes the world come together. Here's another vintage country song by Jim Reeves, 'Am I That Easy To Forget'.

Thank you again for the support of my last couple of music quarantine posts. Just trying something new from the heart. Thank you, especially my heavy metal friends, for not bashing the slow tempo and change of direction. Much more to come."

Kramer previously released a cover of Jim Reeves' "I Won't Forget You".

The clip below features the full set of a reunited Saigon Kick performing at Monsters of Rock Cruise 2017. The setlist was as follows:

"New World"

"I.C.U."

"Suzy"

"Down by the Ocean"

"All I Want"

"Coming Home"

"World Goes Round"

"Peppermint Tribe"

"Ugly"

"God of 42nd Street"

"Month of Sundays"

"The Lizard"

"Hostile Youth"

"Love Is On The Way"