SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Covers "I Won’t Forget You" By Country Singer JIM REEVES (Video)

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer has checked in with some new solo music. See below:

"Well, I did promise a song from quarantine. Hope this finds you all safe and healthy out there, much love to you all. 'I Won’t Forget You' by Jim Reeves. Hope you dig."

Guitar was performed on this track by Steve Gordon.

In January 2019, Kramer checked in with the following update:

"'Take a left here' explains the theme of my next singing career move, and I absolutely love the freedom. Moving into my next project is a time capsule, dating back to the beginning of where a big change in music and culture peaked here in America. I’ll try my best to understand and deliver. Of course, I made it difficult on myself and picked a very polished, unlikely subject to sing the songs of, and have never done covers in my life. Studying very hard and enjoying the time capsule. Always learning..."

The clip below features the full set of a reunited Saigon Kick performing at Monsters of Rock Cruise 2017. The setlist was as follows:

"New World"

"I.C.U."

"Suzy"

"Down by the Ocean"

"All I Want"

"Coming Home"

"World Goes Round"

"Peppermint Tribe"

"Ugly"

"God of 42nd Street"

"Month of Sundays"

"The Lizard"

"Hostile Youth"

"Love Is On The Way"