SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Covers JOHNNY CASH Classic "Folsom Prison Blues" (Audio)

Saigon Kick vocalist Matt Kramer has checked in from self-isolation with another cover song:

"After this lockup, let's keep it all simple in life folks. Here's some more quarantine music from home: 'Folsom Prison Blues'. Hope you enjoy. Photo by Joey Chambrot courtesy of Aventura Magazine. Feel free to share..."

Kramer previously posted covers of two songs by country singer Jim Reeves, "I Won’t Forget You" and "Am I That Easy To Forget". Check them out below.

Photo by Michael Key