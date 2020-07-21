SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Posts Lyric Video For "Spinning Round" From War & Peas Solo Album

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer recently launched a new YouTube channel under the name Lascivious Media. He has posted a lyric video for the song "Spinning Round", taken from his War & Peas solo album released in 2002, saying "it seems to be more relevant today."

Tracklist:

"Soul Star"

"So Long"

"Goodbye to All Tomorrows"

"Spinning Round"

"Powdered Blue Skies"

"Change"

"Caught Up On the Inside"

"I'm Getting Closer"

"Exit"

"If God Could Hear Me Now"

"Silence"

Pick up the album via Bandcamp here.

Back in April, Kramer checked in from self-isolation with a Johnny Cash cover song:

"After this lockup, let's keep it all simple in life folks. Here's some more quarantine music from home: 'Folsom Prison Blues'. Hope you enjoy"

Photo by Joey Chambrot courtesy of Aventura Magazine