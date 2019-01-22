SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER - "'Take A Left Here' Explains The Theme Of My Next Singing Career Move"

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer, who hinted recently at a having a new project in the works, has checked in with the following update:

"'Take a left here' explains the theme of my next singing career move, and I absolutely love the freedom. Moving into my next project is a time capsule, dating back to the beginning of where a big change in music and culture peaked here in America. I’ll try my best to understand and deliver. Of course, I made it difficult on myself and picked a very polished, unlikely subject to sing the songs of, and have never done covers in my life. Studying very hard and enjoying the time capsule. Always learning..."

The clip below features the full set of a reunited Saigon Kick performing at Monsters of Rock Cruise 2017. The setlist was as follows:

"New World"

"I.C.U."

"Suzy"

"Down by the Ocean"

"All I Want"

"Coming Home"

"World Goes Round"

"Peppermint Tribe"

"Ugly"

"God of 42nd Street"

"Month of Sundays"

"The Lizard"

"Hostile Youth"

"Love Is On The Way"