SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces New York City Showcase

Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Jason Bieler - of Saigon Kick notoriety - will be hitting New York City for a special one-man showcase at American Beauty on Friday, December 8th. After releasing 200 tracks independently on Bandcamp in the span of 2 years, Bieler will be performing a variety of songs in his collection along with some throwback favorites from previous projects (Saigon Kick, Owl Stretching, TransAtlantic). Tickets are available for purchase now here.

If you aren’t familiar with Bieler’s work, it all began in 1988 when Bieler formed Saigon Kick with Matt Kramer, Tom Defile, and Phil Varone. One year later, he went to Sweden to play in Talisman with Yngwie Malmsteen’s band mates Jeff Scott Soto and Marcel Jacob. In 1990-1991, Saigon Kick signed their first record deal with Third Stone/Atlantic Records and released their debut self-titled album. Shortly after in 1992, the band dropped their certified Gold record The Lizard. “Love Is On The Way”(written by Bieler) peaked at #12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was also certified Gold. In addition to “Love Is On The Way,” Bieler wrote and produced the American Pie soundtrack which is certified Gold as well. Bieler went on to start Bieler Bros Records/Studios where he acted as composer, engineer, and producer, among much more while collaborating with artists such as Smile Empty Soul and Skindred as well as Chris Carraba, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and more. Throughout his career, Bieler has shared the stage with Cheap Trick, Primus, Ramones, Soundgarden, and Tesla, to name a few.

Earlier this month, Jason Bieler released his self-titled album which fans can listen to now on Spotify.