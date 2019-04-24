SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Launches New Bandcamp Subscription Page "For Those Who Want To Help Me Amass A War Chest For The Upcoming Land Assault On The Eyes And Ears Of The Planet"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"Long story, short... I've released over 150 songs on Bandcamp and have plans for so much more, more shows, more records, more members, more collaborations, scaling everything up exponentially. So, I've decided to check out this new Bandcamp subscription option. This is not just about selling stuff, and I've resisted the crowdfunding concept whereby you send me $ for some promised future project. Instead, this is a way for you to help support these efforts (only if you can afford to, and desire to) and really help us go forth and conquer like a band of non-violent music creating Vikings.

Sure, you can buy my entire discounted catalog for around $50 if you feel like it, or for $5 (or more) a month you can get all the music and a bunch of extra exclusive content, live tracks, demos, chats, merch exclusives and more.

To be clear, I will still do all the things I've been doing, so nothing will be taken away; this will just be something 'extra' for those who want to help me amass a war chest for the upcoming land assault on the eyes and ears of the planet. Examples of where this support goes, recording, video content, musicians, travel, gear, expanding the team, promotion, etc. One love big up and respect!"

Check out Bieler's new Bandcamp subscription page here.