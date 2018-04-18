SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Looking To Reconnect With And Build "Demented Family Of Misfits", Launches New Mailing List

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"Times and technologies change and it has taken us so long to reconnect here and build our demented family of misfits, I implore (bonus word score) you to join my mailing list so we can stay in touch in the event FB goes the route of Myspace or Snapface if purchased by Gramchat. I promise not to bombard you with emails, only about 1-2 a month usually about releases and or events. Gracias, Arigato, Spasibo!"

Sign up for Bieler's mailer here

Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

April

21 - Tamp, FL - Flavor Of Tampa Bay Cheval

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

May



12 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar

July

14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room

11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo song via Bandcamp. Check out the song "Turn Out The Lights" via the audio player below.