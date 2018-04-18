SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Looking To Reconnect With And Build "Demented Family Of Misfits", Launches New Mailing List

news saigon kick jason bieler hard rock

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"Times and technologies change and it has taken us so long to reconnect here and build our demented family of misfits, I implore (bonus word score) you to join my mailing list so we can stay in touch in the event FB goes the route of Myspace or Snapface if purchased by Gramchat. I promise not to bombard you with emails, only about 1-2 a month usually about releases and or events. Gracias, Arigato, Spasibo!"

Sign up for Bieler's mailer here

Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

 

April
21 - Tamp, FL - Flavor Of Tampa Bay Cheval  
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

 

May

12 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar

 

July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

 

August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room 
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

 

October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

 

 

 

 

 

