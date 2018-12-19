SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Offering 50% Off All Solo Releases Until Christmas Eve
December 19, 2018, an hour ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:
"As a small way of thanking you for a brilliant 2018, here is 50% off of anything in the store until Xmas eve. Enter code: xmas : on the checkout page and you will receive 50% off. So please feel free to complete your collections, or even better, you can use the 'send as a gift' option and spread some music to a friend!"
Bieler recently released some more archive material, issuing the following update:
"Extremely rough, first draft writing demos... but if you dig getting a peek behind the curtain... peep away! These are from '90 - '94-ish times."
The tracklist is as follows:
"My Heart Screams"
"Feel The Same Way"
"Homeland"
"My Only Friend"
"Love Is On The Way (original first demo)
"God Of 42nd Street"
"When You Were Mine"
"All I Want"
"You And I"
Some of these tracks appeared on the Saigon Kick demo compilation, Moments From The Fringe, released in 1998.