SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Offering 50% Off All Solo Releases Until Christmas Eve

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"As a small way of thanking you for a brilliant 2018, here is 50% off of anything in the store until Xmas eve. Enter code: xmas : on the checkout page and you will receive 50% off. So please feel free to complete your collections, or even better, you can use the 'send as a gift' option and spread some music to a friend!"

Bieler recently released some more archive material, issuing the following update:

"Extremely rough, first draft writing demos... but if you dig getting a peek behind the curtain... peep away! These are from '90 - '94-ish times."

Demos From The Fringe by Jason Bieler

The tracklist is as follows:

"My Heart Screams"

"Feel The Same Way"

"Homeland"

"My Only Friend"

"Love Is On The Way (original first demo)

"God Of 42nd Street"

"When You Were Mine"

"All I Want"

"You And I"

Some of these tracks appeared on the Saigon Kick demo compilation, Moments From The Fringe, released in 1998.