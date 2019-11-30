SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Offering 50% Off Everything On Official Bandcamp Page
November 30, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with a message for the fans:
"I hope each and every one of you spectacularly demented souls are spending a wonderful week enjoying fall and...if you are in the USA, a Happy Thanksgiving. Yes, it is that one time a year when I offer a sale on my Bandcamp page… so insane that some have called it 'insane.' 50% off of anything in the store until midnight Sunday! Enter Code: insane."
Check out Bieler's Bandcamp page here. Titles available include:
Saigon Kick:
Demos From The Fringe
Owl Stretching:
Led By Voices EP
Delirium EP
The Happening EP
Delumination EP
Luminosity EP
Subterranean EP
Space Debris EP
Infatuation EP
The Collection EP
Soliloquy EP
Jason Bieler:
Houston We Have A Problem
The Baron Von Bielski Sessions
The Baron Von Bielski Sessions - Part Deux
The Demo Wars EP
Live At The Attic - Ybor City
Live In NYC
The Gathering EP
The Madness Of It All EP
Things & Stuff EP
The Grand Design EP
Birds Of Prey EP