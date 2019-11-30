SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Offering 50% Off Everything On Official Bandcamp Page

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with a message for the fans:

"I hope each and every one of you spectacularly demented souls are spending a wonderful week enjoying fall and...if you are in the USA, a Happy Thanksgiving. Yes, it is that one time a year when I offer a sale on my Bandcamp page… so insane that some have called it 'insane.' 50% off of anything in the store until midnight Sunday! Enter Code: insane."

Check out Bieler's Bandcamp page here. Titles available include:

Saigon Kick:

Demos From The Fringe

Owl Stretching:

Led By Voices EP

Delirium EP

The Happening EP

Delumination EP

Luminosity EP

Subterranean EP

Space Debris EP

Infatuation EP

The Collection EP

Soliloquy EP

Jason Bieler:

Houston We Have A Problem

The Baron Von Bielski Sessions

The Baron Von Bielski Sessions - Part Deux

The Demo Wars EP

Live At The Attic - Ybor City

Live In NYC

The Gathering EP

The Madness Of It All EP

Things & Stuff EP

The Grand Design EP

Birds Of Prey EP