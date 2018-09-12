SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases Demos From The Fringe Compilation

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released some more archive material, issuing the following update:

"Extremely rough, first draft writing demos... but if you dig getting a peek behind the curtain... peep away! These are from '90 - '94-ish times."

Demos From The Fringe by Jason Bieler

The tracklist is as follows:

"My Heart Screams"

"Feel The Same Way"

"Homeland"

"My Only Friend"

"Love Is On The Way (original first demo)

"God Of 42nd Street"

"When You Were Mine"

"All I Want"

"You And I"

Some of these tracks appeared on the Saigon Kick demo compilation, Moments From The Fringe, released in 1998.

Bieler recently re-recorded the band's hit "Love Is On The Way" with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Soto). Check it out via the player below.

The track originally appeared on Saigon Kick's critically acclaimed 1992 album, The Lizard.

Love Is On The Way (still) by Jason Bieler

Bieler's solo tour schedule is currently as follows:

September

28 - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL

30 - 80's In The Park - Cocoa Beach, FL

October

13 - The Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA

November

2 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL