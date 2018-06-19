SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New EP For Free Download
June 19, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has put his Soliloquy EP up for free download. Click here to get your free digital copy.
The EP features the following tracklist:
"A Girl Named Hollow"
"Birds Of Prey"
"Disarmed & Disowned"
"Where Dreams Go To Die"
"The Depths"
Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:
July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2
August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch
October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe