SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New EP For Free Download

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has put his Soliloquy EP up for free download. Click here to get your free digital copy.

The EP features the following tracklist:

"A Girl Named Hollow"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Disarmed & Disowned"

"Where Dreams Go To Die"

"The Depths"

Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

July

14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room

11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe