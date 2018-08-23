SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New Solo Song "Honestly"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo song entitled "Honestly". Check it out and purchase it below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/track/honestly" href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/track/honestly">Honestly by Jason Bieler</a>

On July 14th, Bieler performed a solo acoustic show at Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY. He has released a live album to showcase the night, available via the Bandcamp player below. This is a live direct feed from the board at Rockwood Music Hall.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/album/jason-bieler-live-in-nyc" href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/album/jason-bieler-live-in-nyc">Jason Bieler Live in NYC by Jason Bieler</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Indian Intro"

"All I Want"

"Coming Home"

"Close To You"

"Down By The Ocean"

"Edgar"

"God Of 42nd Street"

"Russian Girl"

"One Step Closer"

"Satellite"

"Hostile"

"Sgt. Steve"

"The Lizard"

Bieler recently checked in with the following update:

"I gotta take a sec and tell you these solo gigs have been some of the most unexpectedly wonderful experiences I’ve ever had the pleasure to partake in. We all get together, sing a bunch of songs, a wee bit of cutting the rug, and I regale you with tales from my pirating days. How this applies to you or your life, well, I’m not sure…but I guess the idea that you are kind of toying with, the one that excites you but then the rational 'you' makes up a myriad of excuses and obligations to prevent you from taking the plunge… well, take the damn plunge. Life is strange and wonderful and sometimes shorter than you think; who has time for anything but food, love, music, and dreams? Now back to your regularly scheduled nonsense. Have a great weekend!"

Bieler's solo tour schedule is currently as follows:

September

28 - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL

30 - 80's In The Park - Cocoa Beach, FL

October

13 - The Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA

November

2 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL