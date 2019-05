Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"I think I might need to dial in my meds a bit. New studio nonsense below."

I'm A Rhinoceros by Jason Bieler

Bieler recently released the new four-song Things & Stuff EP, featuring an acoustic version of the Saigon Kick track "One Step Closer", which was originally recorded for the band's 1993 album, Water.