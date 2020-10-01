SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER's New Solo Single To Feature QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE On Drums; Release Date Confirmed

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with a new update on his forthcoming solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse:

"The first track and video from the new record will be released November 10th, and while I don't want to spoil the video, think of a lumberjack starring in the 'When Doves Cry' video but just the crawling out of the tub seen on a continuous loop for 45 minutes.

A little background on what will be the first song from my record. I asked the amazing Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche) to come by the studio and join me on the track and he kindly agreed. When he showed up, he started doing a few vocal warm-ups when I rudely interrupted him and said I wanted to mix things up. I pointed at the drum set and asked him if he had ever played. He said no... so I directed him to a few YouTube instructional videos and about 30 minutes later he was really a heck of a fine drummer. I think you will be amazed at what he accomplished in a little over an hour including the tracking and obviously learning how to play drums."

Bieler has revealed the cover artwork for the album, which can be viewed below.

The album will be released via Frontiers. More details will be revealed soon.