SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER's OWL STRETCHING Bandcamp Page Hits 100,000 Plays Without Label Support

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with an update on his Owl Stretching side-project:

I'm so proud that with no label, no press, no radio, no crowdfunding and without even a single live show we just passed 100k plays on our Bandcamp site! So a huge thanks to all of you for the support and continuing to make it grow! Amazing things can happen when you only think about creating music! Please keep spreading the word!

A celebration discount is in order; 15% of off anything for 24 hours enter code: 100K here."

Bieler has three solo shows coming up, as follows:

June

15 - The Social - Orlando, FL

16 - The Attic - Ybor City, Tampa, FL

17 - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL