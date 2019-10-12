SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Working On New Project with Drummer JONATHAN MOVER; Solo Live Schedule Updated

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has issued the following update:

"I hope this finds you amazingly well! Just a quick update. Here are the upcoming shows, hope to see you out there on my travel adventures. Still going back and forth to LA every few weeks working on a new project with Jonathan Mover....should be announcing soon. Also, if you can follow me on Spotify, that would be SUPER helpful!"

Bieler's live schedule is now as follows:

October

18 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL **

19 - The Funky Biscuit - Boca Raton, FL **

November

21 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

December

6 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX

12 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

** with Jeff Scott Solo