SAIGON KICK In Praise Of The Fans - "They Sing Every Song In Full Voice And Create A Wonderful Vibe Of Joy In The Room" (Video)

Saigon Kick recently performed three shows in Texas. Guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"Thoughts from my visit to the great country of Texas:

The main take away is that while we might not be a 'Metallica sized touring band' the people who get Saigon Kick truly GET IT and come to these shows so full of passion and with wonderful stories of how much the songs mean to them. They sing every song in full voice and just create a wonderful vibe of joy in the room. As an artist, you just can't get any more lucky than that, the feeling of connecting with people. Who knows where the future leads but Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, that really was so much fun… so much fun in fact I almost gave you a pass for the whole George W Bush and Rick Perry thing."

Fan-filmed video from the Texas shows are available below.