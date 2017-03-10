SAIGON KICK - Three Live Dates Announced For Texas; Guitarist JASON BIELER Gearing Up For Solo Shows

Saigon Kick have updated their live schedule with three shows in Texas over the summer. It is now as follows:

April

6 - The Studio at Webster Hall - New York, NY

28 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

June

29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

30 - Trees - Dallas, TX

July

1 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

In addition, guitarist Jason Bieler has issued the following update:

"Reworking a bunch of music for some upcoming solo shows which are being announced on Monday. It will be both comedic and musical... not to be confused with music that sounds unintentionally comedic. That would be tragic and more like Shakespeare and who has the time for that?"

Bieler's solo shows will feature Saigon Kick, Owl Stretching and Supertransatlantic material as well as some cover songs. Stay tuned for more information.