SAIGON KICK Vocalist MATT KRAMER, Guitarist JASON BIELER Perform At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Benefit Show In Florida - "It Was An Honor To Be Playing This Event"

On February 14th, students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (Miami), FL were victims in a mass shooting. Seventeen people were killed and fifteen more were taken to hospitals. The suspected perpetrator, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested shortly afterward and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer and guitarist Jason Bieler attended and performed at the event. They have posted the following updates:

Bieler: "I'm going to write a full recap of the night soon, but what a wonderful evening filled with wonderful people doing wonderful things in a wonderful town that I will always call home."

Kramer: "What a beautiful night of healing. Even got the old NMB crowd together with my Mom who in her day was quite the opera singer turned 80 last week. She really enjoyed the one time ever acoustic setup we were doing.. Feeling blessed after a night of service for MSDstrong. Love and light from my family to all of yours. Been having a lot of people contact me asking for a full version of the 'Hallelujah' performance. I had this sent to me and wanted to share. My love goes out to all students, friends and families affected by this horrible tragedy. It was an honor to be playing this event."