SAIGON KICK Vocalist MATT KRAMER, Guitarist JASON BIELER To Perform At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Benefit Show In Florida This Friday

On February 14th, students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (Miami), FL were victims in a mass shooting. Seventeen people were killed and fifteen more were taken to hospitals. The suspected perpetrator, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested shortly afterward and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer, a Florida resident, has posted the following update:

"I’ll be doing a super rare performance with Jason Bieler, playing some Saigon Kick songs at Revolution on Friday night (February 23rd) in support to benefit the families and first responders of Parkland. Please come out and join as we as a community come together in music and pay respects to the innocent children who lost their lives in such a senseless act of evil. Hope to see you and there."

Guitarist Jason Bieler weighed in with the following message shortly after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School :

"Completely horrified, but not surprised... kind of horribly numb. This is my home town and family friends go to this school. Our government is full of spineless cowards and sadly this will just keep happening.

After a lot of thought we decided to postpone the February 16th (solo) show out of respect for all those affected, and also to have more time to get the logistics together to do a proper fundraiser for the victims in the future. I'm going to be performing at Revolution Live as part of a benefit next Friday (February 23rd) along with a bunch of other musicians. Stay tuned for details. All proceeds will go to the victims and first responders."