SAIGON KICK Vocalist MATT KRAMER Starts Work On Solo Country Music - "I'm Going To Chase Some Dreams I Had..."

Saigon Kick vocalist Matt Kramer has checked in with the following update:

"Well, I have started to work on pre-production on some solo country music I plan on releasing. I hope you will support me in this journey. It will be a remake of a very old singer that is a gem. That’s all I will say about it for now, but it’s probably not what you’re thinking. If I get it out this year it will be my first release in 16 years. My career catalog is very small, and I’m very careful about everything and every move I make, so I promise I’ll sing my heart out for you. I’m going to chase some dreams I had before most of you met me."

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has a handful of solo shows coming up. His schedule is currently as follows:

February

16 - Seminole Casino - Coconut Creek, FL

March

23 - The Roasting Room - Bluffton, SC

April

27 - Reggies · Chicago, IL