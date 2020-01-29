Saigon Metalhood - New Documentary On Vietnamese Metal Due For Release Later This Year

Irregular Film studio recently completed a feature length documentary, Saigon Metalhood, a film about the history and current struggles of the heavy metal scene in Vietnam. It follows three generations of Saigonese metalheads whose lives are inextricably linked to the story of Vietnamese metal.

Due for release in Q2 2020, Saigon Metalhood will be available to download and stream. The movie’s soundtrack is available and features the songs used in the film as well as a selection of the best of Vietnamese metal. Find the soundtrack on Bandcamp.

Documentary synopsis:

The film follows three generations of Vietnamese musicians whose lives are intimately tied with the past, present and future of metal in Vietnam. From the new communist government’s prohibition of western music after the liberation of Saigon to the present-day struggle to legitimize metal in a society that at best considers it “noise”, Saigon Metalhood explores the people behind the scene who are trying to live their lives with a non-traditional identity.