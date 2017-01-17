SAILLE Streaming “Genesis 11:1-9” Track

Belgian black metal band Saille are streaming their menacing new track "Genesis 11:1-9". The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album Gnosis which will be released in March via Code666.

The band commented, "‘Genesis 11:1-9’ is about Babel, which, according to several sources, is the first city built by Noah's progeny after the Great Flood. Historical facts and whether or not you believe this is irrelevant. Within the context of Gnosis it symbolizes mankind’s strife for greatness and how it is thwarted by a malevolent and jealous God. Knowledge and punishment, topics we'll explore further on our new album..."

Tracklisting:

“Benei ha’Elohim”

“Pandaemonium Gathers”

“Blôt”

“Genesis 11:1-9”

“Before The Crawling Chaos”

“Prometheus”

“Thou, My Maker”

“Magnum Opus”

“1904 Era Vulgaris”

“Genesis 11:1-9”: