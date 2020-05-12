SAINT ASONIA Announce December Tour Dates In Canada

Peterborough's Saint Asonia had to postpone their spring dates due to the pandemic and have announced that their tour dates have been rescheduled for December. They will play five dates, starting in Peterborough at The Venue on December 3rd and ending in Quebec City at L’Dauteil on December 7th. Please see all tour dates below. Tickets and VIP for Peterborough, Toronto, and Ottawa are available now at saintasonia.com and Montreal and Quebec City will be available starting this Friday, May 15th at 10 am EST.

This month Saint Asonia have been taking part in a virtual tour on social media with rock radio stations across the country. The virtual tour is a way to continue to perform live for their fans during the current quarantine conditions.

"It's been really important to myself and the band to do everything we can to try and stay connected with fans, and with the people who play our music," says singer Adam Gontier. "We wouldn't be where we are without the amazing love and support rock radio has shown us over the years. We ended up having this really unique opportunity to play live acoustic shows for a number of stations throughout the month of May, and we're really excited to do it. During this strange and somewhat disappointing period in time, it's the least we can do. We're stoked to do a virtual tour, and play some shows for all of the people who support us."

Saint Asonia also recently shared their new lyric video for “Blind”.

"It also gives us a chance to introduce our new single 'Blind' to people. It's a song about pushing through to the end, no matter how tough it gets. It's a strong sentiment, considering what the world is going through”, says Gontier.

Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Gontier and Staind guitarist / founding member Mike Mushok, released their sophomore effort Flawed Design in Fall 2019 via Spinefarm Records. The single "The Hunted," featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna, was a Top 10 radio smash.

Saint Asonia 2020 Canadian Tour Dates:

December

3 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

4 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Music Theatre

6 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

7 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

Tickets purchased for the original dates are valid for new dates. Refunds will be available until June 1st at point of purchase.