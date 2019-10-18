SAINT ASONIA Share New Song "This August Day"

Saint Asonia have shared the new song, "This August Day". Listen below

"Two years ago this August, I went through the single most trying time of my life," says singer Adam Gontier about the intensely personal track. "I had gone to a very, very dark place, and, to be honest, I didn't know if I would make it back. Not only me, but people who know me and love me didn't know if I'd ever be back. After a long and very difficult relapse with alcohol and substance abuse, and with the help of some very close family and loving friends, I found myself at a treatment center in Nashville. Not only that, but I found myself in an emergency room, hanging onto life by a thread.

"At that exact moment, on the other side of the continent, my life was changing in the best possible way. My son was being born. Not being physically present the day my son came into this world is something I will look back on and regret for the rest of my life. Albeit I didn’t have a choice. For me, to be the father, the son, the brother, the husband, and the person I want to be, I had to go through that darkness, to finally live in the light. 'This August Day' is about all of that. It’s about that one day in August that completely changed me - forever."

The band will release their Spinefarm Records debut, Flawed Design, on October 25. Exclusive pre-order bundles are available here.

"The thing about Flawed Design is that it took longer than we expected to make," Gontier explains. "But in the end, because of that, it turned out to be a really good piece of work. There were so many things happening in my personal life when we started the process in early 2017 I basically took a step back, took care of the things I needed to, and I went through a lot of extremely difficult situations I found myself in a bad place. But, when I finally came out on the other side, I focused, we focused, and we made Flawed Design. It's a very real, vulnerable look into the last few years of my life — the good, the bad, and the ugly."

He finishes, "I feel confident in saying Flawed Design is, without a doubt, the best body of work/music I’ve ever created. I hope it has the same impact on fans, as it has on me."

Tracklisting:

"Blind"

"Sirens"

"This August Day"

"The Hunted"

"Ghost"

"Beast"

"The Fallen"

"Another Fight"

"Flawed Design"

"Justify"

"Martyrs"

"The Hunted" video:

Saint Asonia have confirmed two live appearances, with more to be announced soon.

October

26 - KATTFest - Oklahoma City, OK (with Marilyn Manson)

November

21 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN (with Coheed And Cambria)