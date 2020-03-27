SAINT ASONIA To Host Live Stream Later Today

Hard rockers Saint Asonia will be hosting a “happy hour” live stream on Instagram, starting 6:30 PM EST. Hang out with the band and forget the troubles of the outside world in this very special event with the rockers.

Saint Asonia released their Spinefarm Records debut, Flawed Design, on October 25th, 2019.

"The thing about Flawed Design is that it took longer than we expected to make," Gontier explains. "But in the end, because of that, it turned out to be a really good piece of work. There were so many things happening in my personal life when we started the process in early 2017 I basically took a step back, took care of the things I needed to, and I went through a lot of extremely difficult situations I found myself in a bad place. But, when I finally came out on the other side, I focused, we focused, and we made Flawed Design. It's a very real, vulnerable look into the last few years of my life — the good, the bad, and the ugly."

He finishes, "I feel confident in saying Flawed Design is, without a doubt, the best body of work/music I’ve ever created. I hope it has the same impact on fans, as it has on me."

"The Hunted" video: