SAINT VITUS Bassist / Co-Founder MARK ADAMS Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Bassist Mark Adams of Los Angeles-based hard rock/metal band, Saint Vitus, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. A GoFundMe campaign to assist Mark in getting proper health care has been launched at this location.

A message from Saint Vitus states: "(Mark) is not able to afford proper heath care and is in need of assistance. For all those that have wondered what was going on in his absence this is the reason. He is the co-founder of Saint Vitus and well loved. All funds will be directed to Mark Adams' medical needs and ability to live. We are reaching out to fans, friends and, in other words, The Saint Vitus Family for help. Thank you!"

Visit the GoFundMe page here.