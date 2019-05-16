SAINT VITUS Streaming New Album Ahead Of Official Release

American doom metal godfathers, Saint Vitus, will be releasing their ninth studio album, titled Saint Vitus, tomorrow (May 17) via Season Of Mist. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Saint Vitus can be pre-ordered in various CD, LP, and cassette formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Remains"

"A Prelude To..."

"Bloodshed"

"12 Years In The Tomb"

"Wormhole"

"Hour Glass"

"City Park"

"Last Breath"

"Useless"

Album stream:

Lineup:

Dave Chandler: guitar

Henry Vasquez: drums

Scott Reagers: vocals

Pat Bruders: bass

(Photo - Jessy Lotti)