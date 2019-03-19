SAINT VITUS Streaming New Song "Bloodshed"

American doom metal godfathers, Saint Vitus, will be releasing their ninth studio album, titled Saint Vitus, on May 17th via Season of Mist. The album track "Bloodshed" is now available for streaming below.

Saint Vitus can be pre-ordered in various CD, LP, and cassette formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Remains"

"A Prelude To..."

"Bloodshed"

"12 Years In The Tomb"

"Wormhole"

"Hour Glass"

"City Park"

"Last Breath"

"Useless"

"Bloodshed":

"12 Years In The Tomb":

Saint Vitus have announced European live dates for April and May. A full list of confirmed shows for the 40 F'N Years trek can be found below. The band will be supported by Dopelord.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

6 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

7 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

9 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

11 - Berlin, Germany - So36

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

13 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard

15 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux

18 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

19 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

20 - London, UK - The Underworld

21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

24 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

26 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico

27 - Barroselas, Portugal - Swr Metalfest

28 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafé Antzokia

30 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *

May

1 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo *

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Utc Connewitz

* no Dopelord

Lineup:

Dave Chandler: guitar

Henry Vasquez: drums

Scott Reagers: vocals

Pat Bruders: bass

(Photo - Jessy Lotti)