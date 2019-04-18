SAINT VITUS Streaming New Song "Useless"
April 18, 2019, 7 minutes ago
American doom metal godfathers, Saint Vitus, will be releasing their ninth studio album, titled Saint Vitus, on May 17th via Season of Mist. The album track "Useless" is now available for streaming below.
Saint Vitus can be pre-ordered in various CD, LP, and cassette formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Remains"
"A Prelude To..."
"Bloodshed"
"12 Years In The Tomb"
"Wormhole"
"Hour Glass"
"City Park"
"Last Breath"
"Useless"
"Useless":
"Bloodshed":
"12 Years In The Tomb":
Saint Vitus tour dates are listed below.
April
18 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell
19 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
20 - London, UK - The Underworld
21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
24 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
25 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
26 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico
27 - Barroselas, Portugal - Swr Metalfest
28 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafé Antzokia
30 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *
May
1 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo *
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest
4 - Leipzig, Germany - Utc Connewitz
* no Dopelord
Lineup:
Dave Chandler: guitar
Henry Vasquez: drums
Scott Reagers: vocals
Pat Bruders: bass
(Photo - Jessy Lotti)