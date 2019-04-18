SAINT VITUS Streaming New Song "Useless"

American doom metal godfathers, Saint Vitus, will be releasing their ninth studio album, titled Saint Vitus, on May 17th via Season of Mist. The album track "Useless" is now available for streaming below.

Saint Vitus can be pre-ordered in various CD, LP, and cassette formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Remains"

"A Prelude To..."

"Bloodshed"

"12 Years In The Tomb"

"Wormhole"

"Hour Glass"

"City Park"

"Last Breath"

"Useless"

"Useless":

"Bloodshed":

"12 Years In The Tomb":

Saint Vitus tour dates are listed below.

April

18 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

19 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

20 - London, UK - The Underworld

21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

24 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

26 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico

27 - Barroselas, Portugal - Swr Metalfest

28 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafé Antzokia

30 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *

May

1 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo *

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Utc Connewitz

* no Dopelord

Lineup:

Dave Chandler: guitar

Henry Vasquez: drums

Scott Reagers: vocals

Pat Bruders: bass

(Photo - Jessy Lotti)