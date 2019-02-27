SAINT VITUS To Release New Self-Titled Album In May; "12 Years In The Tomb" Track Streaming; Tour Dates Confirmed
American doom metal godfathers, Saint Vitus, will be releasing their ninth studio album, titled Saint Vitus, on May 17th via Season of Mist. The album art, tracklisting, and details can be found below. In conjunction with the album announcement, Saint Vitus have shared the first single from the album, "12 Years In The Tomb", which can be heard below.
Saint Vitus can be pre-ordered in various CD, LP, and cassette formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Remains"
"A Prelude To..."
"Bloodshed"
"12 Years In The Tomb"
"Wormhole"
"Hour Glass"
"City Park"
"Last Breath"
"Useless"
"12 Years In The Tomb":
Saint Vitus have announced European live dates for April and May. A full list of confirmed shows for the 40 F'N Years trek can be found below. The band will be supported by Dopelord.
Tour dates:
April
3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
6 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
7 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
9 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
11 - Berlin, Germany - So36
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
13 - Bomal-Sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard
15 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux
18 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell
19 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
20 - London, UK - The Underworld
21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
24 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
25 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
26 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico
27 - Barroselas, Portugal - Swr Metalfest
28 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafé Antzokia
30 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *
May
1 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo *
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Dudefest
4 - Leipzig, Germany - Utc Connewitz
* no Dopelord
Lineup:
Dave Chandler: guitar
Henry Vasquez: drums
Scott Reagers: vocals
Pat Bruders: bass
(Photo - Jessy Lotti)