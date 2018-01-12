SAINTED SINNERS Featuring Former ACCEPT Singer DAVID REECE Release "Burnin The Candle" Music Video

Sainted Sinners, fronted by former Accept vocalist David Reece, will release their sophomore album, Back With A Vengeance, on February 16th via El Puerto Records. A video for the track "Burnin The Candle" below.

“We were aiming for a more guitar heavy approach this time and also a warmer, more ballsy sound”, explains guitarist Frank Pané. “This time we already knew where to go. You definitely can hear my huge Van Halen and Randy Rhoads influences more than on the previous one. But it also has that Deep Purple touch, even with less keyboards this time. In other songs you definitely hear a Rainbow & Dio influence... and it goes on and on. These influences are totally natural and are not planned. So we just go with the flow and that's "the essence of rock 'n roll" for us."

The keyboards on Back With A Vengeance were handled by two guest members, Angel Vafeiadis and Los Angeles based Eric Ragno, who is known for his work with Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley (KISS) and Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP).

"I'm really happy and satisfied with the end result," summarizes Frank Pané. "Being a new band, it's hard to be recognized nowadays with all the hundreds of releases every month, so we wanted to make a statement that Sainted Sinners is a band you should look out for."

Tracklisting:

"Rise Like A Phoenix"

"Burnin The Candle"

"Back With A Vengeance"

"Tell Me I Was Wrong"

"Nothin Left To Lose"

"Waitin Til The Countdown Begins"

"Let It Go"

"When The Hammer Falls"

"Pretty Little Lies"

"Gone But Not Forgotten"

"Burnin The Candle" video:

Sainted Sinners lineup:

David Reece - Vocals

Frank Pané - Guitar

Malte Frederik Burkert - Bass

Berci Hirleman - Drums