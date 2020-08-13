SAINTED SINNERS Welcomes TYGERS OF PAN TANG Singer JACK MEILLE To The Fold; New Album Due Later This Year

Frank Pané (Bonfire, Dark Blue Inc.) has completely renewed his Sainted Sinners and put together a line-up that includes keyboardist Ernesto Ghezzi (Eros Ramazotti, Gotthard), bassist Rico Bowen (bass / Paul McCartney), and now, Tygers Of Pan Tang singer Jack Meille.

Meille has issued the following statement: "I've known Frank since quite a few years but we never had the chance to play together. When he asked me if I was interested in listening to some demos of songs I was really excited about it. Once I've listened to them I was immediately inspired and it took just a phone conversation to have clear that both Frank and myself have the same attitude and passion towards music. Joining Sainted Sinners has felt like the most natural thing!”

Sainted Sinners will release a new album this year. It will be their third album, the follow-up to 2018's Back With A Vengeance which featured former Accept vocalist David Reece.

The new Sainted Sinners line-up:

Frank Pané - Guitars

Jack Meille - Vocals

Berci Hirleman - Drums

Ernesto Ghezzi - Keyboards

Rico Bowen - Bass



Go to the official Sainted Sinners facebook page here for more information and updates.

Photo by Matt Bischof