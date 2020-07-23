SAINTS OF DEATH Unveil New Lyric Video "God Can't Help You Now"

Unleashing their new album Ascend To The Throne earlier this month on July 10th via Head Rattle Productions INC., Vancouver's Saints Of Death are sharing with fans their new lyric video for the track "God Can’t Help You Now". The band wrote the song about governments and religions hiding behind a false sense of security. Waging wars and dividing humanity for power and control of the nation, all in the name of god

For fans of Pantera, DevilDriver, and Arch Enemy, check out Saints Of Death's new lyric video with its double bassist assault:

Saints Of Death's new album Ascend To The Throne is a 7-track ripping and cohesive release, and the second in the Saints Of Death repertoire following the 2015 self-titled EP. With a different lineup than the debut effort, Saints Of Death now boasts a more robust group that is tighter, more aggressive, and more melodic than ever before along with still featuring their signature sound of having two bassists.

The band comments: "This album has been a long time coming, and we look forward to getting it into the ears of our fans, new and old alike. After dealing with lineup issues for a few years, we finally have a solid lineup and are back to kicking ass. The current lineup has been together since 2018 and we have really gelled as friends and as band members. Naturally, with this kind of chemistry going on, it was finally time to record a new album."

"Like the first EP, there is diversity between each song, allowing each of them to stand out as hard-hitting singles. There is also the consistency that allows the songs to come together as a great album. We talk about important topics such as the trials of society, corruption and corporate greed, mental health as well as a few other topics on this album. Saints put a lot of hard work and passion crafting this album and making it what it is and we're excited to share it with the world!"

Tracklisting:

“Call Of The Kings”

“Ascend To The Throne”

“Watching Me Die”

“God Can’t Help You Now”

“Repentance”

“You Can’t Run”

“Soldiers Of Metal”

"You Can't Run" video:

"Repentance":

(Photo credit: Kevin Eisenlord Photography)