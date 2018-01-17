SALEM Streaming New Track “Taking Control”

NWOBHM metallers Salem have released the first single from their upcoming album Attrition which is out on Dissonance Productions on February 23rd. Check out “Taking Control” below.

Salem are currently setting up shows to promote the new record. Already booked is an appearance at The Big Barn Rally at Whitebottom Farm in Stockport between May 24th and 27th.

Tracklisting:

“Attrition”

“Black And White”

“I’m The One”

“Lest We Forget”

“My Only Son”

“Sighs Of Wonder”

“Stay With Me”

“Taking Control”

“Warning Signs”

“We Are The Gods”

“Isolation”

“Taking Control”: