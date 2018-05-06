SALEMS LOTT Post "Fatal Attraction" Guitar Solo Playthrough Video

Hollywood-based bashers Salems Lott have posted a guitar solo playthrough of their song "Fatal Attraction" from the record, Mask Of Morality. Solo by Jett Black.

Salems Lott recently released a new video for the track Royal Desperado from their new album "Mask Of Morality" released on April 6th.

Check out the brand new music video directed by Ian Moore, produced by UWOWI with photography by Hector Puig:

Salems Lott guitarist Jett has checked in with the following comment:

"Mask Of Morality is the story of the individual vs the bloodthirsty mob. ‘Royal Desperado’ is one of the songs that embodies this tale the most and in the story section of the video we see the elements of re-emerging and rabid tribalism vs individualism. If you're paying attention to western society and it's affinity towards consuming repetitive & tranquilized art with little sign of counter movements in addition to our predilection towards mob justice, you should be very alarmed by our increasing tendency towards resentful, robotic and self-enslaving herd-like behavior that risks demolishing the cornerstone of our society (the individual)."