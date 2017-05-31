SALEMS LOTT Release Mask Of Morality - Part 1; New Song "You Can't Hide From The Beast Inside" Streaming

Shock rockers Salems Lott have released Part 1 of their new album, Mask Of Morality. It is now available here. The track "You Can't Hide From The Beast Inside" is streaming below. Mask Of Morality Part 2 will be released later in the summer.

“The themes of Mask Of Morality convey unbridled resentment, trans valuation, and greatness, as well as struggle/suffering and collectivism vs. individualism among other themes” says, lead guitarist Jett Black. “We live in a society replete with a system of values that are generalized and have become a norm which needs to be followed by one and all without questioning it, which is basically immoral.”

“The values of empathy, altruism, compassion, equality and pity, unanimously viewed as "good" today, when left unchecked can become just as easily corrupt, dangerous and authoritative,” asserts Black.

The first single “When Heaven Comes Down” can be heard via the dark animated lyric video below: