SALEMS LOTT Release "Shattered To Pieces" Video

Hollywood based rockers Salems Lott have released a new video for the track "Shattered To Pieces", from their upcoming album Mask Of Morality, set to be released April 6th. The clip, directed by Ian Moore and produced by UWOWI, can be seen below:

Salems Lott guitarist Jett has checked in with the following comment: "This track is a very universal song as most people have had to deal with the sudden affliction of sickness or loss of those who are close to them and the accompanying forms of grief, anger and acceptance. It's very different from the band's previous work and showcases a diversity in the band's sound."

Tracklisting:

“Enigma”

“When Heaven Comes Down”

“You Can’t Hide From The Beast Inside”

“Higher Anguish”

“Royal Desperado”

“Fatal Attraction”

“Shattered To Pieces”

“Thin Ice”

“Mother Of Chains”

“Alexandria’s Genesis”

“Enigma” video:

“You Can’t Hide From The Beast Inside” video: